Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Rolling out the green carpet for Project Drawdown

edie visits the London showroom of carpet tile manufacturer Interface, where the firm's chief sustainability officer Erin Meezan is joined by environmentalist and author Paul Hawken to discuss the role of corporate sustainability in reversing global warming.

“It’s time. We simply have to accelerate what we’re doing – we have to challenge ourselves to do better… it’s time to set the next target on climate change and that is about reversing… that’s the ambition we all need to have."

Those are the words of Interface's chief sustainability officer Erin Meezan, who welcomed edie along to the carpet tile manufacturer's London showroom to record episode 26 of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast.

Meezan is joined by environmentalist, entrepreneur, author, and activist Paul Hawken, who discusses his latest book, Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, which maps the 100 most substantive solutions to global warming, based on carbon impact.

“This isn’t a book about what we could do, this is a book about what we are already doing and know how to do,” Hawken says in the hour-long episode. “When people see the book and the list of solutions, they get a sense that actually it is possible to reverse global warming, as opposed to silver bullets or fantasy projections.”

You can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

Luke Nicholls