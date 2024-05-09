PepsiCo outlines plans to deliver its first net-zero plant

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The beverage plant in Álava Basque Country, Northern Spain will have all its heating switched to green electricity sources that will eliminate almost 2,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. The production plant has been sourcing renewable electricity since 2015 and a new €5m electrification project will phase out natural gas to ensure that the plant is running solely on electricity.

PepsiCo believes the plant can become a net-zero site by 2025 and has already invested €27m over the last five years for improvement projects such as efficient packaging equipment, closing warehousing to avoid transport emissions and streamlining production processes.

edie has requested more information as to what role, if any, carbon offsetting will play in making the site net-zero emissions.

PepsiCo Europe’s chief sustainability officer Archana Jagannathan said: “As one of the largest food and drink companies in the world, we know we have a critical role to play in addressing climate change.

“This huge milestone for our Spanish plant is a testament to our determination to transition to net-zero across our entire value chain, leading the move towards a more sustainable future for our planet and people.”

PepsiCo’s overarching climate strategy is to reduce emissions from its direct operations by 75% and its indirect impact by 40% by 2030, building toward a net-zero target set for 2040.

The announcement follows the rollout of 100% recycled plastic bottles across all Pepsi ranges in Spain, new paper-based solutions for can groupings and a pilot of tethered caps.

Elsewhere, PepsiCo’s Środa Śląska plant in Poland has been fitted with a range of solutions to promote circularity while decarbonisaing. Investments into rainwater collection and reuse systems and rooftop solar will help the plan become “carbon neutral” by 2035 without the use of offsetting.

Last year, edie spoke to the company’s vice president for global sustainability, Roberta Barbieri, about the investments at the Poland plant. Read the interview here.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo revealed that it had achieved its 2025 target to improve water efficiency at facilities in high-water-risk areas. The business endeavored to improve water-use efficiency in facilities in areas considered to be at a high water risk by 25% between 2015 and 2025.

