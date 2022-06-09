P&G to restore more water than used across key manufacturing locations

P&G has unveiled new water targets that will contribute toward its wider 2030 environment goals. Having improved water efficiency by 25% against a 2010 baseline and recycled and reused 3.1bn litres of water last year, the company is continuing to strengthen its approach to water stewardship in the regions where it operates.

The wider water strategy includes plans to restore more water than is lost from P&G manufacturing sites in 18 water-stressed areas globally. Today (9 June) P&G has announced plans to advance long-term programmes across areas of California and Arizona, as well as new water projects in Utah and Idaho.

Specifically, P&G has confirmed that six new projects will be introduced throughout the Bear River basin in Utah and Idaho. These include projects that will restore natural habitats, improve water quality, preserve cultural history, and enhance irrigation efficiency for local communities.

“Water is one of the world’s most critical natural resources, and something too many often take for granted. For years we have been focused on reducing water use in our operations and innovating to help consumers use less water in the home, but there is much more we can all do,” P&G’s chief executive Jon Moeller said.

“Together with our partners, we are expanding our efforts that will improve, manage, and protect water resources in stressed areas that will help sustain people and nature for generations to come.”

In order to reach this goals, P&G has unveiled new commitments to restore more water than what is consumed at manufacturing sites in 18 water-stressed areas around the world and restore more water than what is consumed when using P&G products in Los Angeles and Mexico City. These two locations account for more than half of the total water consumed during the use of P&G products across 18 priority water-stressed areas.

With almost one-third of people currently living in water-stressed regions and two-thirds of the global population are projected to by 2025, P&G will work with the World Resources Institute (WRI) Water Program to ensure the new water targets align with science-based requirements.

P&G will also work with on-the-ground partners to deliver solutions such as managing wetlands, reforesting land, improving irrigation systems, using sensors to identify and stop leaks, and supporting transformational conservation programmes.

Existing partnerships include working with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation ’s (BEF) Business for Water Stewardship to fund projects in California’s Sacramento River basin. These eight projects are expected to restore nearly three billion liters of water to people and nature each year by 2030.

edie will publish an exclusive follow up interview with P&G on the new strategy next week.