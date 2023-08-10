Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The two-year contract builds on an existing partnership between the two firms that has seen more than 2,000 chargepoints provided to the housebuilder since 2018.

Redrow currently builds more than 5,700 new homes each year, and Pod Point will provide EV charging infrastructure to new developments.

Redrow’s head of procurement Stephen Horridge said: “We are excited to partner with Pod Point to further enhance the sustainability of our developments. Pod Point’s industry-leading products, expertise, and supply chain security make them the ideal partner to meet the rapidly growing demand we’re seeing from customers for EV charging.”

As part of the contract, PodPoint will also install chargepoints at Redrow’s offices and sales centres, which will support the developer’s commitment to reaching an all-electric car fleet by the end of 2025.

The partnership supports Redrow’s Climate Change Strategy, which aims to transform the developer into a net-zero business by 2050 at the latest and includes approved targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For all new homes, Redrow is introducing air-source heat pumps in place of gas boilers, combined with underfloor heating. The company has also set a target of achieving a minimum of 10% net gain for biodiversity on every new planning application from November 2023.

New Redrow homes also include 100% low-energy light fittings, water-efficient features, energy-efficient appliances, and high standards of home insulation. The current EPC average rating for Redrow homes is B.

Operationally, the company has reduced carbon emissions by 14% since 2017 and now sources more than 96% of its operational electricity demand from renewables.

Regulatory requirements

In 2021, major UK housebuilders backed a Government-led plan to ensure that new builds are zero-carbon ready by 2025 as well as improving biodiversity and reducing waste.

The plan, agreed through the Future Homes Task Force, commits UK housebuilders, suppliers and regulators involved in the built environment sector to reach a wide set of new environmental goals. From 2025, planning applications from the sector must connect to public transport and include EV charging if parking is provided.

The Buildings Regulations mandate was introduced in June 2022, stipulating that all new residential developments in England must have at least one 7kW charge point for each residence with a parking space.