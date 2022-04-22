Registration now open for edie’s 45-minute online masterclass on hydrogen

This 45-minute masterclass will take place from 1pm – 1.45pm BST on Thursday 12 May and is being hosted by edie in association with Centrica Business Solutions. It will explore the role that hydrogen generation, storage and use can play in delivering business decarbonisation strategies.

By 2030, a UK-wide hydrogen economy could be worth £900m and create more than 9,000 jobs, according to Government analysis. By 2050, as much as 20-35% of the UK’s energy consumption could be hydrogen-based.

With hydrogen set to play a key role in unlocking decarbonisation – particularly among the most carbon-intensive sectors – this 45-minute masterclass will break down how businesses can go beyond top-level thinking about hydrogen and begin factoring hydrogen into their net-zero strategies. The session will explore the most viable applications of hydrogen along with the steps that can be taken by energy and sustainability professionals to accelerate the development of low-carbon hydrogen production.

The session will be moderated by the edie editorial team and will include two expert presenters and a live audience Q&A. If you are unable to tune in live, please do register, as an on-demand recording of the masterclass will be made available once the event is finished.

Discussion points:

What the UK’s Hydrogen Strategy means for business

Understanding how hydrogen could support your net-zero strategy

Buildings and transport: Practical applications for hydrogen technology

Masterclass chair:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Masterclass presenters:

William Mezzullo, Head of Hydrogen, Centrica Business Solutions

Further speakers will be announced shortly.