This combined webinar and masterclass event is taking place on Wednesday 18 October from 1pm to 2.45pm BST. It will help businesses to embed biodiversity into sustainability strategies in ways that protect ecosystems, reverse nature loss and increase resilience. Tune in to hear advice from experts at Holcim, Brita, NatureMetrics and the Capitals Coalition.

We are reaching a crucial tipping point for nature. Amidst a perfect storm of mass urbanisation, unsustainable exploitation of natural resources and escalating climate change, businesses must radically re-think the way we use our land and oceans, and how we produce energy, food and other resources.

The solutions are already available and many businesses are already taking action – whether its through the adoption of nature-based solutions, investing in ecosystem restoration, or scaling up nature-positive products and technologies.

Supported by real-life case studies and practical insights, this edie webinar and masterclass brings together a selection of sustainability, CSR and environmental experts to break down how organisations large and small can re-think business models, enhance biodiversity and ultimately become nature-positive.

The session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute, Q&A-style webinar exploring what true business leadership in the context of nature and biodiversity; and a 45-minute masterclass.

Those who register will have access to a recorded copy of both parts on-demand once the event has concluded. Scroll down for a full agenda.

1-2pm: The big biodiversity Q&A: Business actions to protect and restore nature

Chair:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Speakers:

Discussion points

Understanding how nature-related risks are already here, and getting bigger and faster

Getting your own house in order: Baselining your biodiversity impacts and setting nature-related targets

The role of offsetting: Identifying credible approaches to nature-based solutions

Beyond compliance: What ‘great’ business looks like on nature and biodiversity through to 2030

2pm – 2.45pm: 45-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report business impacts on nature (TNFD)

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Speakers

Renata Pollini, Head of Nature, Holcim

Discussion points

How to develop and embed an ambitious nature and biodiversity reporting strategy

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD): Measuring, valuing and prioritising your impacts on nature

Biodiversity Net Gain: What it means for your organisation

Overcoming nature-related data barriers and knowledge gaps

RECOMMENDED PRE-READING FOR REGISTRANTS: edie Explains: Biodiversity and business