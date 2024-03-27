Registration open for edie’s battery storage and onsite solutions masterclass

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This masterclass-style webinar, developed in partnership with Wattstor, will provide the latest actionable insights and best practice examples when it comes to businesses deploying battery storage systems alongside renewable energy technologies to meet decarbonisation goals.

Battery storage systems can provide more comprehensive access to electricity while enabling much greater use of renewable energy, ultimately helping businesses meet their net-zero targets. Indeed, the Royal Society predicts the UK will need 100TWh of grid-scale energy storage in 2050.

However, there are several challenges that must be addressed in order for businesses to effectively implement battery storage alongside clean energy systems – be it technical barriers, economic costs, or an ever-evolving regulatory and policy landscape.

This masterclass will cut through the complexities and provide need-to-know information for organisations seeking to combine battery storage with renewable energy as part of a holistic net-zero strategy. The 45-minute session will include real-life case studies and actionable takeaways, breaking down how businesses can effectively combine these clean technologies to cut costs and carbon.

Discussion points

Avoiding the ‘cannibalisation effect’: How battery storage can mitigate low or negative wholesale power prices

Overcoming grid and operational challenges to deploy and scale up battery storage systems

Integrating battery storage with an energy management system (EMS)

Speakers will be announced in due course.

