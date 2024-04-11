Registration open for edie’s ESOS online masterclass

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This masterclass-style webinar, taking place on Tuesday 7 May at 1pm (BST), will provide actionable insights and best practice that will break down what the changes in the latest ESOS Phase 3 means for qualifying organisations and how this can accelerate progress towards net-zero.

The ESOS compliance date has been extended, with businesses now having up to 5 June to get their processes in order. The scheme requires qualifying businesses to appoint dedicated lead assessors, measure energy consumption, conduct energy audits and highlight and report on energy efficiency measures that could deliver savings.

What will all of these latest developments to ESOS mean for your business in practice? What are the most effective routes to ESOS Phase 3 compliance ahead of the new deadline? And how can your business seize the “Opportunity” of the Scheme to support your decarbonisation goals?

This 45-minute masterclass will seek to answer all of those questions and more. The masterclass will be based around expert presentations that break down the ESOS Phase 3 compliance updates and provide top tips to make the most of the scheme. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your ESOS Phase 3 questions answered by our experts.

Discussion points

Phase 3 updates: Everything you need to know

What comes after NOC (notification of compliance)? Developing and implementing your action plan

How ESOS fits with net-zero targets

Chair

Matt Mace, editor, edie

Presenters

George Richards, Director, JRP Solutions

Owen Jones, Principal Consultant – Sustainability and Energy, JRP Solutions

An on-demand recording of the session will be made available for those who register. Click here to register.