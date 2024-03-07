Registration open for edie’s next webinar on net-zero buildings

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This edie webinar, hosted in partnership with IES, is taking place on Tuesday 9 April from 2pm to 3pm GMT.

Globally, the global built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions and 50% of extracted materials. And, with rapid urbanisation and escalating climate change placing huge demands on our building infrastructure, it’s clear that we must move from ambition into action when it comes to achieving a net zero carbon, healthy, equitable and resilient built environment.

This edie webinar, hosted in association with IES, will bring together a range of companies across the sector to showcase how net-zero can be delivered across the built environment and its value chain.

The session will be based around three expert presentations which provide examples of best practice and key takeaways for other businesses to decarbonise their buildings. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your green questions answered by our experts.

Please see a full agenda below.

Discussion points

A whole lifecycle carbon approach to zero-carbon buildings: Practical examples and insights

Using technology and data to unlock decarbonisation

The crucial role of collaboration across the built environment value chain

Navigating retrofit risks: Identifying the solutions that work

