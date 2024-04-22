Registration open for edie’s onsite energy generation masterclass

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Drawing on never-before-heard industry insights, this masterclass-style webinar will provide the latest actionable insights and best practice examples when it comes to gaining control of your energy and costs through the rollout of onsite generation technologies. The masterclass takes place on Tuesday 14 May at 1pm, and is available to watch on-demand for those who register.

From combined heat and power (CHP) and heat pumps through to solar PV systems, onsite energy technologies are a key enabler for businesses to slash emissions, cut costs and boost resilience. But the rollout of such technologies is not without its challenges – whether it be fluctuating energy costs, unsupportive leadership teams, or poor energy data management systems.

This masterclass, hosted in association with Centrica Business Solutions, will cut through those complexities and provide need-to-know information for energy and sustainability managers seeking to make onsite energy tech a viable part of their net-zero strategy.

The hosting of this masterclass session coincides with the launch of Centrica Business Solutions’ report Energising a greener future: How data, onsite generation and leadership strengthen energy control, which breaks down the biggest decarbonisation challenges facing energy managers across the country, and the opportunities that exist to accelerate the transition to net-zero over the coming months.

Discussion points

Centrica Business Solutions’ Energising a greener future: How data, onsite generation and leadership strengthen energy control report: The key findings

Carbon versus costs: Striking the right balance

Business leadership and financial assessment models: How to get your board on-board

How ‘data leaders’ are moving further and faster towards net-zero

Masterclass chair:

Sarah George, Content Editor, edie

Masterclass presenters:

Stephen Edwards, Senior Editor, FT Longitude