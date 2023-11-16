Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 13 is the last full episode before COP28 begins in Dubai later this month. Hosted by deputy editor Sarah George and content editor Matt Mace, this episode features three new and exclusive interviews, each covering a different and crucial part of the global net-zero transition.

First up, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, the Executive Director of The Earthna Institute, provides us with a preview of COP28 from his position in Dubai.

Then Sarah and Matt ask The Crown Estate’s head of marine planning Olivia Thomas how the UK can balance the delivery of its ambition to host 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 with its vision to better protect and restore marine ecosystems.

Last but by no means least is a conversation with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials’ (PCAF) project manager for financing towards net-zero buildings, Nagadarsan Suresh. He talks the edie team through how top-line net-zero financed emissions commitments are being implemented.

This episode forms part of Net-Zero November, edie’s ongoing editorial campaign. You can find out more about all the other great content within this campaign here, including blogs, interviews and online events.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com. Please note: podcast interview slots are now full for 2023.