Sustainability Uncovered episode 15: Green skills, sustainable skincare and regenerative wool

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 15 is the first full episode of 2024 and the topic at hand is sustainability communications, to tie in with edie’s ever-popular annual Engagement Week campaign (22-26 January 2024).

This week has been dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and CSR professionals in getting to grips with the everchanging sustainability reporting landscape and driving stakeholder engagement through captivating communications.

Rounding off the week, this episode provides top tips on engaging with three different stakeholder groups – suppliers, staff and customers.

Content editor Matt Mace and deputy editor Sarah George co-host this episode, with Sarah speaking to three industry experts.

First up, VF Corporation’s director of sustainability and social impact Alicia Chin outlines her learnings from building strong relationships with wool suppliers and collecting meaningful data as these farmers adopt regenerative practices.

Next is an interview with the Open University’s director of sustainability Dr Vicrtoria Hands. She and Sarah explore the most pressing ESG-related skills gaps for British businesses and set out top tips for engaging staff in upskilling initiatives.

Last but by no means least is a discussion with Pai Skincare’s founder Sarah Brown. She is well-placed to explore the fast-moving world of sustainability and wellness jargon which shoppers must navigate – and which legislators in the EU are clamping down on.

Also included in this episode is a pop quiz on greenwashing, whereby Sarah puts Matt on the spot regarding his knowledge of some of the most commonly misunderstood pieces of sustainable business jargon. Can you beat his score?

You can find all of edie’s Engagement Week 2024 content here.

At the end of this episode, Matt and Sarah note that edie 24 – our biggest face-to-face event of the year – is now less than two months away. The conference will convene hundreds of business and sustainability leaders for two days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking and co-creation in central London on 20-21 March 2024. Full details and tickets can be found here. This event will sell out, so listeners are encouraged to purchase tickets at their earliest convenience.

