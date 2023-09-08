Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Sustainability Uncovered podcast, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

To mark edie’s upcoming SDG Week of digital content and events (18-22 September), episode 11 of the podcast is delivered up in two parts, covering different aspects of the 17 Global Goals and 169 underlying targets.

On a sweltering September afternoon, part 1 of the pod kicks off with Luke, Matt, Sarah and Jade reflecting on some of the hottest sustainable business stories of the month. The stories mentioned include:

Sarah then gives us her very own “DESNZ Debrief”, rounding up the recent flurry of UK green policy developments in under two minutes, before diving into two special guest interviews:

First up, we speak with Fiona Morgan , chief purpose officer for SailGP, who discusses how the sport has been using its Impact League and the power of athletes to drive global engagement on sustainable development across the world. Read edie’s full summary of SailGP’s Season 3 Impact Report here.

And next, we hear from Gordon McCullough, chief executive of the Research Institute for Disabled Consumers, who discusses the urgent need for the global transition to electric vehicles to be more accessible and equitable for disabled people.

