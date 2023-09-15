Sustainability Uncovered Podcast episode 11: Global Goals special (part 2) – local clean air action and global energy transitions

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

The Sustainability Uncovered podcast, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

To mark edie’s upcoming SDG Week of digital content and events (18-22 September), episode 11 of the podcast is delivered up in two parts, covering different aspects of the 17 Global Goals and 169 underlying targets.

Following on from the first part of the pod, Sarah heads back to the studio to deliver two special guest interviews.

First up, Sarah speaks with Kate Barnard , co-founder and chief executive of Enjoy the Air. Kate explains how improving air quality in urban areas is crucial to sustainable development, and gives her advice on cutting through the noise of the current culture wars around London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

, co-founder and chief executive of Enjoy the Air. Kate explains how improving air quality in urban areas is crucial to sustainable development, and gives her advice on cutting through the noise of the current culture wars around London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). And next, she speaks with Dr Angela Wilkinson, chief executive and secretary-general at the World Energy Council. She helps us envision a pathway to achieving SDG 7, which relates to universal clean and affordable energy access.

Editor’s note: The World Energy Council’s World Energy Congress is a media partner of edie.

Never miss an episode

Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you!

Sustainability Uncovered makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes. The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.