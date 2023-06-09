Sustainability uncovered podcast episode 8: Greenwashing crackdowns, innovation investments and net-zero cruises

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, is the evolution of edie's long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast.

Episode seven kicks off with the edie team (Luke, Matt, Sarah and Jade) getting us up to speed on some of the hottest sustainable business stories of the month. These include recent rulings against advertising campaigns from Shell, Repsol and Petronas on the grounds of greenwashing.

The team’s other top stories this month are:

After this news in brief section, we dive into another hattrick of special guest interviews.

First up, Sarah speaks with Springwise’s content director Angela Everitt. Springwise is edie’s innovation content partner and a wealth of information about the evolution of sustainable startups and scale-ups across the world. Angela helps us assess how these businesses can access better support to scale from larger players.

Our second guest is Sophie Bakalar, partner at Collaborative Fund. She gives us a behind-the-scenes look into the world of venture capital for cleantech, and discusses how we can bridge the finance gap for sustainable material innovations.

Last but by no means least is an interview with MSC Cruises’ sustainability director Linden Coppell. Linden speaks with Matt about the innovations needed in the maritime sector for it to achieve net-zero by mid-century.

Listeners keen to learn more about green innovation are invited to attend our upcoming online event on Wednesday 28 June.

This free-to-attend, two-part edie webinar will explore how businesses are utilising innovation to drive decarbonisation, and showcase some of the latest technologies and solutions that could accelerate climate action. Click here for full details and to register.

The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our speaker opportunities are now full until September.