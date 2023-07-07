Sustainability Uncovered podcast episode 9: Climate finance, cleantech investments and the Just Transition

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode nine is hosted by edie’s deputy editor Sarah George, who is getting us ready for edie’s Climate Finance Focus Week, which begins on Monday 10 July 2023.

She does this by delivering another hattrick of exclusive interviews with special guests:

The first guest is Lloyds Bank’s director of sustainability & ESG finance, Chi Oranefo. Fresh from co-hosting a major event in London on financing a Just Transition to net-zero, Chi gives her insight on moving from talk to action on delivering a transition that also benefits communities.

Then, Sarah is in conversation with Kelly Clark, senior advisor at the Green Finance Institute (GFI). Kelly walks us through the latest green finance policy developments in the UK and what’s on the horizon in the coming months, including a new taxonomy.

Last but by no means least is an interview with Cibus Capital’s head of venture Alistair Cooper. Cibus Capital describes the purpose of its funds as “channeling capital towards companies that are charting the future of food”, so this episode is all about financing a sustainable future for agriculture.

Listeners keen to continue learning about climate finance are encouraged to attend edie’s upcoming online event on Wednesday 12 July. The Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions will run from 12.30pm to 4pm BST and feature a range of great guest speakers, from organisations including Lloyds Bank and the GFI. Click here for full details and to register.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com. Please note: podcast interview slots are now full until September 2023.