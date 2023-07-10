Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with Gresham House’s managing director for sustainable infrastructure, Peter Bachmann. This edition forms part of edie’s Climate Finance Focus Week 2023 (10-14 July).

This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to explore key priorities for sustainable infrastructure investment in the UK and beyond. Gresham House is an investor in battery storage, nature-based solutions, hydrogen infrastructure, sustainable waste management and more.

Bachmann is on hand to provide tips for identifying the most impactful projects to invest in, without greenwashing.

He also explores the role of Governments in scaling finance for solutions to the climate and nature crises – particularly those nascent sectors and technologies still in need of considerable de-risking.

He says: “I think that, without some type of intervention – as much as investors and financiers like us would want to change the course of things – there is going to be a flight of capital and even people skills to the US.

“I think what the UK Government has done well is things like the Environment Act, which has brought in this mandatory requirement for biodiversity net-gain… We can get ahead of the curve in a lot of instances. For example, vertical farming – there’s not a specific regulatory or legal framework there, but we’ve recognised that, over time, there is going to be some type of tax or other externality costs on businesses using a lot of land and water, that are effectively damaging the planet. We think that by taking a proactive approach… we have an asset that’s very future-proofed.”

