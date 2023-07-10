Climate Finance Week: edie kicks off week of exclusive green finance content and events

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Actors across the public and private financial space will need to collaborate to move the trillions if the net-zero transition is to be delivered, and will play a key role in determining whether the transition is socially just.

While this may seem a daunting task, it is an absolute necessity to prevent the worst of the climate crisis and to scale solutions to other intersecting environmental and social issues. It also brings new opportunities for innovation, collaboration and value creation.

Climate Finance Week 2023 (10 – 14 July) is edie’s themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting business leaders, sustainability professionals and the broader financial community in securing and mobilising finance to accelerate climate action.

We will be offering up a plethora of digital content throughout the week – led by a high-level online event, downloadable reports and a dedicated podcast episode. Read on for a full line-up.

The Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions

The Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action.

These three webinars are free to attend and will take place from 12.30pm BST to 3.30pm BST. They are not to be missed for anyone working in sustainability, ESG, CSR or finance.

The edie team is delighted to announce speakers from organisations including Lloyds Bank, JP Morgan, the Aldersgate Group, the Green Finance Institute, Octopus Investments and Energise for this event.

For a full agenda, read on. Click here to register for all three sessions.

Blogs, interviews and features

edie will publish an array of written content across the week, including in-depth features, exclusive interviews and guest blogs. Exclusives have been lined up with the likes of CARE, in response to rumours that the UK may renegade on the £11.6bn climate finance pledge. The edie team will also be doing a deep dive into its 2023 Corporate Climate Finance Report.

This new report provides a detailed analysis of the edie and Lloyds Bank 2023 Corporate Climate Finance Survey, which was taken by 225 sustainability and energy professionals.

Podcast

Climate finance was the theme of the episode as the edie team delivers three exclusive interviews with Lloyds Bank, the Green Finance Institute and Cibus Capital for episode nine of Sustainability Uncovered.

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Click here to listen to the climate finance episode.