Speakers announced for edie’s Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions next week

Hosted during edie’s dedicated Climate Finance Week of digital content and events, the Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action.

These three webinars are free to attend and will take place from 12.30pm BST to 4pm BST. They are not to be missed for anyone working in sustainability, ESG, CSR or finance.

The edie team is delighted to announce speakers from organisations including Lloyds Bank, JP Morgan, the Aldersgate Group, the Green Finance Institute, Octopus Investments and Energise for this event. Further expert speakers will be announced in the coming days.

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style climate finance discussion; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format around climate-related disclosure and reporting.

For a full agenda, read on. Click here to register for all three sessions.

SESSION 1: The big climate finance Q&A: Mobilising the green investment revolution (12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally, and explore what collaboration looks like – across governments, businesses and investors.

Speakers

Ben Westerman, Interim Executive Director, Aldersgate Group

Ryan Jude, Programme Director, Green Finance Institute

Varun Sarda, MD and Head of ESG Advisory, Lloyds Bank

Discussion points

How can the UK spend to catch up in the “green arms” race?

Green taxonomy: How can businesses prepare for the boom green finance?

What policy and frameworks can be used to mobilise climate finance?

“Good” investment vs “bad” investment: how to make the right call

SESSION 2: Quick-fire-case studies: Securing investment to accelerate the net-zero transition (13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session features a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are maximising investment opportunities and identifying new sources of funding to drive their sustainability strategies and accelerating climate action.

Speakers

Lukasz Michalak, Investment Director and Co-Head of Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, Octopus Investments

Rama Variankaval, Global Head of Center for Carbon Transition, J.P. Morgan

Discussion points

The do’s and don’ts’ of exploring green finance investments

Harnessing environmental data and talking the right language to attract business investment

How businesses can leverage sustainability-targeted loans to drive their sustainability strategies and improve employee engagement

The investors’ view: Avoiding greenwashing amidst the growth in sustainable investing





SESSION 3: 45-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report on your climate-related financial impacts (15:00-15:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to measure and manage your climate data namely through the burgeoning practice of aligning with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures.

Speakers

Nadine Bowles-Newark, Associate Director (Consultancy), Energise

Discussion points

Navigating climate disclosure standards and legislation

Utilising the latest reporting frameworks and standards to support your Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy

Gathering the right data needed to measure, monitor and manage your climate risks and impact

Presenting and reporting data to effectively demonstrate progress