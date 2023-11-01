Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with JLR’s executive director of strategy and sustainability François Dossa.

This episode forms part of edie’s month-long Net-Zero November editorial campaign, hosted to help businesses in all sectors to shape and deliver ambitious decarbonisation goals.

Dossa is on hand to give edie listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the delivery of JLR’s vision to achieve net-zero supply chains, products and operations by 2039.

He speaks about why it is so important for automotive manufacturers to see their sustainability strategy and overarching business strategy as one and the same, with markets including the EU and UK set to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 12 years’ time.

Dossa also provides his top tips for effective engagement on the net-zero transition and vehicle electrification, covering key stakeholders including the board, the wider employee base, suppliers and innovators.

Dossa says: “There are two ways of seeing sustainability. You can say ‘… that is a constraint, that is negative, this has a cost’. But there is another way that you can see all of this regulation as an opportunity to be proactive and proactively changing the way you are doing things.

“Carbon, now, has to be taken into consideration with every investment decision that we make, and this is absolutely new for this industry. I need to monetise the reduction of CO2 and put this in the equation of an investment.”

This interview follows on from JLR’s parent company, Tata Group, announcing its intention to build an EV battery Gigafactory in the UK with a £4bn investment plan.

