SustyTalk Live: British Airways’ Carrie Harris on the challenges of decarbonising aviation

For the first in the 2023 SustyTalk Live series, edie’s content editor Matt Mace sits down with British Airways’ (BA) director of sustainability Carrie Harris to discuss the challenges facing the hard-to-abate sector of aviation.

Harris provides a recap of BA’s own sustainability journey and targets, before outlining the unique challenges the sector is facing.

“We need to treat the aviation fuel we have right now like gold dust and making sure that we’re operating efficiently to absolutely minimise the emissions way have right now,” Harris says. “A key opportunity for us is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and last year we took our first UK supply. Between 30-60% of our fuel use in 2050 could be coming from SAFs, if we get the right investment.”

Harris also spoke of how hydrogen propulsion for aviation and improving the efficiency of aircraft can help reach a “true zero”. Harris also spoke of how carbon markets will need to be used in a meaningful way.

During the conversation, Harris outlines the role of collaboration and its importance before finishing by summarising how the skillsets of individuals within the sector will change over the coming months and years.

“Happily, we’ve moved from making the case of ‘why’ are doing something which was an uphill struggle, to all stakeholders getting why we’re doing this.” Harris says. “For me and our team it’s a big focus on delivery and credible communication that avoids greenwashing. That is a challenge because it has to be succinct…but some of this is complex and needs an explanation.”

