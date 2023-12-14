Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The fitness chain operates 234 gyms with 860,000 members. According to the brand, it is the world’s first fitness chain to have its net-zero emission reduction targets validated by the SBTi.

The group has pledged to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, slash Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 55% per gym in the same period and aim for 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

These targets are aligned with the SBTi’s 1.5C pathway.

The Gym Group’s chief development and sustainability officer David Melhuish said: “Minimising our environmental impact across our operations has always been fundamental to our business and having our targets validated by the SBTi is a hugely important milestone in our journey to net-zero.

“At The Gym Group, our purpose is to break down barriers to fitness for all and our ambition is to deliver this in an entirely sustainable way, enabling people to live healthier, more rewarding lives within the natural balance of the planet.”

On Scope 3 emissions, the brand is further aiming for 25% of spend-based suppliers to align with science-based targets by 2028.

In the long term, The Gym Group has committed to a 90% reduction in absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2045.

The company is already implementing sustainable measures including air-source heat pumps, heat recovery systems, efficient air conditioning, voltage optimisation and solar panels.

The Compleat Food Group unveils SBTi-validated net-zero targets

In related news, the Compleat Food Group, a leading food manufacturer, has also achieved validation from SBTi for its net-zero GHG emission targets.

The company’s near-term objectives include a 50% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from operations by 2030 and a similar cut in Scope 3 emissions from the supply chain within the same timeframe.

The Compleat Food Group’s ESG head David Moore said: “It has never been more important to take rapid and decisive action in the face of global temperature rises, which is why we have put in place ambitious targets to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across our value chain by 2040.

“The approval of our targets by the SBTi is an important step on this journey as we set out our commitments to make a positive impact on the world and maximise the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the communities we are part of.”

The Compleat Food Group’s has committed to achieving net-zero in operations by 2035 and in the value chain by 2040, aligning with the SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard. This requires firms to cut absolute emissions across all scopes by 90% before 2050.

Earlier this year, the SBTi monitoring report revealed that the UK ranked second in corporate science-based targets with a significant number of companies setting targets in 2022.