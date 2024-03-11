Uber launches emissions tracker globally

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The ride-hailing giant is today (11 March) adding the ‘Emissions Savings’ feature to its app globally.

Using the feature, riders will be able to see the CO2e savings they have made by selecting ‘Uber Green’ options, which link them to drivers operating vehicles with no tailpipe emissions. Emissions savings will be shown for each trip and as a cumulative total.

Uber hopes that the feature will further nudge riders towards using the ‘Uber Green’ option.

“Just like we popularized rider ratings in an effort to promote respectful behavior during Uber rides, we’re excited to launch the Emission Savings feature to both celebrate your impact and encourage greener choices when using Uber,” said the firm’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

“We’re on a mission to make it effortless for our riders to embrace a low-emissions lifestyle.”

Uber has already implemented several interventions to incentivise drivers to transition to pure electric vehicles (EVs) and other zero-emission options. These include offering a 10% earnings boost for each trip, and forging business partnerships to enable EV leasing.

The business also offers practical training and support. It hosts regular driver learning sessions from its London driver contact centre, for example.

UEFA carbon calculator

The news from Uber comes shortly after football governing body UEFA launched a carbon footprint calculator for clubs.

The calculator, it stated, provides a way for organisations to “comprehensively” assess their emissions in a manner aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s methodology. Emissions from all sources can be calculated, from energy use, to transport, to logistics and purchased goods and services.

UEFA members are committed to reaching net-zero by 2040 with an interim target to halve emissions by 2030.

It is hoped that the calculator will help clubs to identify emissions hotspots and, from there, plan for cost-effective interventions.

The tool was launched at the Emirates Stadium, home to Arsenal, late last week. In a statement, Arsenal said: “Giving all the clubs the same calculator tool will enable us to work closer together and drive efficiency and emission reductions across the whole game.”

Similarly, UEFA Vice-President Laura McAllister said the calculator will help businesses across European football’s value chain to “address climate change in a unified and strategic manner”.

UEFA recently opened a €7m ‘climate fund’ to support sustainability projects at amateur football clubs across Germany, the host nation for the Euro 2024 tournament. The hope is to use the emissions savings from these projects to partially offset the climate footprint of the event.