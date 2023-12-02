VIDEO: Tom Rivett-Carnac on stubborn climate optimism and business leadership at COP28

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Rivett-Carnac is perhaps best known to many as the co-host of the Outrage and Optimism podcast with former Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres. The pair are also founding partners of Global Optimism, an NGO promoting climate solutions.

Speaking to edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls on the sidelines of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP28 in Dubai, Rivett-Carnac gives his views on how optimism can be maintained in a challenging time of global polycrises.

Trust in the COP process, specifically, risks waning to new lows with a raft of major reports this year confirming that the world is on track to far exceed the temperature limits of the Paris Agreement. The hosting of this year’s summit in a petrostate with plans for significant oil and gas expansion has been cause for further outrage in the global climate activist community.

Rivett-Carnac says: “Things take longer to change than you think they’re going to, then change faster than you possibly could imagine.

“We are seeing costs for clean energy coming down – wind and solar are now the cheapest source of new power in more than 150 countries around the world. We are seeing land being restored. We are seeing electric vehicles being deployed.

“And the 100,000 people who are here at COP28 – most of them have nothing to do with the negotiations… they are all to do with implementation and taking action.

“Years ago, we’d say to companies and countries ‘take action on climate – one day, it’ll be cheaper’. Now, it is cheaper…. That’s something we should applaud. We’re only going to deal with this if it’s in people’s own self interest.”

Rivett-Carnac was then asked what business leadership on climate truly looks like in 2023 and beyond. He emphasised the importance of progress beyond pledges.

He said:“There was a time when it was all about commitments. Now it’s all about what you are doing, how you are moving quickly, how you are actually taking the steps that are necessary to get us on track to that 43% (emissions) reduction by 2030.

“That requires information, organisation and investment.”

