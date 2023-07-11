Vodafone signs three solar deals as part of net-zero drive  

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The PPAs between Iberdrola and Vodafone will result in a total supply of 410 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean, renewable solar photovoltaic (PV) each year in Spain, Portugal, and Germany, which is comparable to the annual electricity demands of approximately 117,000 homes.

Vodafone’s chief external and corporate affairs officer Joakim Reiter said: “These agreements across Europe underline Vodafone’s commitment to ensure our customers will continue to benefit from electricity purchased 100% from renewable sources.

“They also provide Vodafone with improved energy security and long-term price certainty as we work towards achieving net-zero in our operations by 2030.”

Vodafone Portugal will receive energy from the recently established Velilla solar PV plant situated in Palencia, Spain, as part of the PPA.

Vodafone Spain has entered into a separate PPA, under which it will be supplied with 280 GWh of energy annually from the newly constructed Cedillo PV plant located in Cáceres, Spain.

Moreover, Vodafone Germany has recently finalised a PPA that entails 100% supply of energy generated by the Boldekow PV plant, which is currently being constructed in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and is anticipated to have a total capacity of 56 megawatt-peak (MWp). The Boldekow PV plant is expected to commence full operation by 2024.

As part of its net-zero strategy, Vodafone has set a goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, while supporting its customers to reduce their carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by the year 2030.

In addition to the PPAs, Iberdrola has installed more than 140 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Vodafone’s key facilities in Spain and provides services to oversee and optimise the operation of these charging points.

Iberdrola’s global clients director Aitor Moso said: “Iberdrola and Vodafone are both committed to connecting customers and communities to a cleaner and smarter future.

“Agreements with progressive businesses like Vodafone are increasingly important in allowing new renewables projects to be built, and we now look forward to accelerating the delivery of these solar PV plants.”

Iberdrola has invested more than €130bn in the past two decades towards the establishment of a sustainable energy framework, in line with its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.