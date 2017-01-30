edie Live 2017 opens for registration

Registration is now open for the UK's leading event for sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals, offering visitors a host of new show features, networking events and advice clinics across two days.

edie Live 2017 returns to the NEC in Birmingham on 23-24 May, connecting people with the information, solutions and suppliers they need to make their business more sustainable.

“edie puts sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals at the heart of what we do with the sole aim of helping our audience cut through complexity and make their businesses more sustainable," said edie content director Will Parsons.

"We do it through daily news and insight online, our programme of annual conferences and leaders networking club our in-depth analysis and practical guides and, in one place, under one roof at edie Live.

"It combines the best strategic thinking from international business leaders with the practical case studies and sessions that really under the skin of the ‘how’ as well as the ‘why’. Add in one-to-one advice clinics, focused zones around sustainable procurement and a host of new technologies and innovative service providers and it’s clear, edie Live is a ‘written in red, underlined, circled three times, cannot be changed’ date for your diary."

Seminars & theatre

The edie Live 2017 exhibition will feature three practical, CPD-accredited seminar theatres, based on the key industry themes of Energy Management, Resource Efficiency and Onsite Generation.

The seminars will include an array of expert speakers, with session titles including ‘Leveraging the power of good date’, ‘Mitigating material risk in your supply chain’, and ‘Energy storage: is it the silver bullet?’.

Running alongside these seminar theatres will be the edie Live 2017 Strategy and Innovation Stage, helping delegates understand the broader risks and opportunities for driving profit, innovation and brand value through sustainability leadership.

This high-level keynote stage will be divided into four key themes across the two days: policy, regulation, drivers and leaders; collaboration and the social agenda; megatrends; and what the future looks like.

New features

The exhibition also brings visitors a range of new features. On the edie Live show floors, visitors will be able to discover why and how a low-carbon fleet should be part of their business plan at the Low-Carbon Vehicle zone; while the business benefits of water retail competition will be up for discussion at the brand new Water Retail Zone, run in partnership with edie Live’s sister show, Utility Week Live.

edie Live 2017 will also feature a selection of advice clinics, after a successful debut at last year’s show. The advice clinics offer visitors free, 20-minute, one-to-one consultation with experts in a range of areas of sustainable business. Challenges and opportunities relating to ISO standards, supply chain management, environmental compliance and behaviour change are among the key issues that can be discussed with industry experts at the clinics.

For more information on edie Live 2017, including the full seminar and Leaders theatre programme, visit exhibition.edie.net.

