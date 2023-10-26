Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Academy is the flagship initiative of Clean Energy Buyers Institute’s (CEBI) Global Programs, which began in 2022 with foundational funding support from Google.

CEBI, a public benefit charity, is dedicated to resolving market challenges and policy barriers to renewables to achieve a carbon-free energy system.

Through CEBI, Apple and Nike have enlisted the support of industry giants including Amazon, Meta, PepsiCo and REI Co-op, in a bid to expedite the integration of clean energy into global supply chains.

Nike’s chief sustainability officer Noel Kinder said: “The Clean Energy Procurement Academy is key to breaking down barriers to clean energy adoption, while also helping us demonstrate demand and advocate for clean energy solutions in essential regions. Collaborating cross-industry helps us tackle systemic challenges together.”

Supply chains account for more than 50% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, posing a significant challenge to environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility.

The Clean Energy Procurement Academy offers a multifaceted approach, blending in-person and online training with educational resources to enhance the capabilities of supply chain companies to invest in renewable energy.

This approach aims to promote greater access to crucial data and fosters collaboration among industries facing shared challenges in supply chain climate action.

Meta’s net-zero and sustainability global head Blair Swedeen said: “We know that reaching net-zero value chain emissions will not be an easy task, and it will take cross-industry collaboration to raise tides and lift all boats.

“We are excited to partner with CEBA and our corporate partners here, so climate action can become as easy as possible for our suppliers and their upstream value chain.”

Supplier engagement

The initiative’s comprehensive approach also encourages supplier companies to elevate their renewable energy goals and commitments, with a particular focus on establishing new renewable energy buying communities in pivotal manufacturing regions.

Amazon’s worldwide sustainability vice president Kara Hurst said: “Accelerating the transition to clean energy is crucial to avoiding the most severe impacts of climate change and meeting our net-zero carbon commitment.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Clean Energy Procurement Academy to empower Amazon suppliers and other businesses to decarbonise their energy operations alongside us.”

The leaders behind this initiative have pooled their expertise and internal training resources to create a shared curriculum, ensuring trainees rapidly evolve into sophisticated clean energy customers.

The initiative has garnered support from the We Mean Business Coalition, extending its reach and influence. As the Clean Energy Procurement Academy evolves, it will continue to provide insights and resources that will benefit energy customer companies, supply chain partners, and a diverse range of geographies.

