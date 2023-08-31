Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

B Corp is a certification program by the non-profit B Lab, verifying global companies that meet the highest standards in environmental and social performance. This applies not just to their products or services, but to all internal and external practices.

Over a two-year process leading to certification, the Group assessed its influence on stakeholders, encompassing employees, communities, suppliers, customers, shareholders, and the environment. This evaluation spanned offices, factories, stores and the supply chain.

The L’OCCITANE Group’s chief executive officer André Hoffmann said: “B Corp certification highlights our evolution as a business and our clear, collective focus on the triple bottom line. By leveraging our unique position as a responsible, successful global business, we can exercise influence and drive long-term positive change throughout the world.”

B Corp certification extends the Group’s global social and environmental commitment, originating from its French factories.

The commitment includes integrating sustainability into the Board’s responsibilities and expands to programmes supporting employee well-being, environmental footprint reduction, and customer-driven quality enhancement.

Group’s environmental goals

The L’OCCITANE Group has set forth environmental targets for both 2025 and 2030.

By 2025, the Group aims to achieve supplier sustainability with an Ecovadis rating of 64 or higher, trace 90% of raw materials to their origins, use 80% plant-based ingredients, integrate 100% RSPO Palm oil, recycle all industrial process water, and transition to 100% renewable energy.

By 2030, the focus shifts to emissions reduction, targeting a 46% decrease in scope 1 emissions, a 55% reduction in scope 3 emissions per value-added unit, and ecosystem protection for 100% of emissions.

The L’OCCITANE Group’s chief sustainability officer Adrien Geiger said: “Today we are incredibly excited to join this group of businesses that share our ethos – harnessing the power of business to build stronger communities, reduce economic inequality, and create a more sustainable environment for everyone.”

B Corps community

Globally, across more than 80 countries, there are approximately 6,900 Certified B Corps, marking a 315% increase since 2015.

In the UK, there are over 1,100 B Corps spanning 58 industries, employing 52,000+ people nationwide, with a total revenue exceeding £16.2bn. The UK’s B Corp count has surged by more than 1,400% since 2015.

B Lab Switzerland’s executive director Jonathan Normand said: “We warmly welcome the L’OCCITANE Group to our community of over 6,900 innovative companies catalysing a more inclusive and regenerative economy.

The L’OCCITANE Group is not only enhancing their own impact, but also working to transform the beauty industry with other B Corps.”

Earlier this year, edie published a new Explains guide for businesses, outlining essential stages, factors, and advantages for companies striving to achieve B Corp certification.