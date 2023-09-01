Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The investment will be used for the integration of heat recovery technologies and the installation of electric boilers in all feasible distillery facilities.

Additionally, it will facilitate strategic inventory management to create a forward-looking framework that can sustainably meet the global demand for the brand’s Scotch whiskies.

The Scotch whisky giant also announced its full-year performance for FY23 (July 2022 – June 2023), reporting a considerable 17% increase in net sales, reaching its highest sales figures in a decade.

Chivas Brothers chief executive officer Jean-Etienne Gourgues said: “Our highest growth of the last decade reinforces our position to shape the future of sustainable Scotch while continuing to meet demand.

“We have fast-tracked a number of sustainability initiatives to meet our own ambitious targets and remain committed to supporting the industry in ushering in this new era —as we demonstrated earlier this year by making our heat recovery findings open source.”

Heat recovery technologies

Last month, the company made its knowledge regarding heat recovery technologies, such as Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) and Thermo Vapour Recompression (TVR), available to the industry as open-source resources.

Until now, these technologies have achieved a nearly 48% reduction in overall energy consumption at the Glentauchers distillery, which is operated by Chivas Brothers and located near Keith in Speyside, Scotland.

Consequently, the distillery’s total carbon emissions have been cut by 53%. This energy saving is equivalent to providing power to 4,979 typical homes in the UK, surpassing the energy needs of all the houses in Keith for an entire year.

Chivas Brothers has also pledged to implement these innovations in all feasible locations as part of its carbon-neutral distillation target by 2026.

The company anticipates that these technologies will lead to a reduction of more than 30,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to one-third of its overall energy consumption and carbon emissions in the distillation process.