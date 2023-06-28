Combating waste and inspiring conscious consumerism in the footwear industry

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

In today’s world of e-commerce, the convenience of online shopping has forever transformed the way we buy footwear. The hidden cost that comes with convenience is the far-reaching environmental consequences. A staggering 20% to 30% of e-commerce footwear sales are being returned due to poor fit, and the consequences are profound.

These returns contribute to billions of pounds of landfill waste annually and generate additional emissions through the shipment of these unwanted shoes back to retailers. Research from MIT indicates that returns account for approximately 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with e-commerce. However, amidst this unsustainable footprint, innovative solutions are emerging to combat waste and encourage conscious consumerism. As the industry grows, it is imperative to confront the environmental consequences head-on and implement effective measures to minimize waste.

As a B-Corp certified footwear brand, Baabuk is on a mission to reshape consumer attitudes toward footwear and inspire conscious purchasing decisions. Here are a couple of manageable solutions companies can implement to make a big difference in the footwear industry:

Manufacture products using durable materials

Brands can create products that are built to last, reducing the likelihood of premature wear and tear and subsequent returns. Wool fibers serve as an excellent example of a durable material significantly extending the lifespan of footwear. Wool is known for its exceptional resilience, as it can be bent tens of thousands of times before breaking, compared to cotton or silk, which have significantly lower bending limits. By using wool fibers in footwear, brands like Baabuk offer customers long-lasting products which less frequently require replacement. This minimizes waste and reduces the demand for new production, lowering the environmental impact associated with the manufacturing process.

Integrate an innovation platform to reduce carbon footprint

Several platforms address waste in the footwear industry by promoting secondhand shopping and reducing the environmental impact of pre-loved and unused items. Treet aims to revolutionize the secondhand shopping experience by enabling brands to provide customers with a reliable platform and peace of mind when shopping secondhand. Functioning similarly to popular platforms like Poshmark, Treet helps brands provide customers with a seamless secondhand shopping experience.

Another notable platform, ThredUp, offers a wide range of secondhand clothing and footwear, providing a convenient and sustainable alternative to traditional retail. ThredUp’s online marketplace reduces waste and educates consumers about the environmental benefits of shopping secondhand. These platforms exemplify the growing movement towards “circular fashion” and conscious consumerism in the footwear industry. By purchasing a used item, customers actively reduce the carbon footprint associated with their footwear, estimated to be 82% lower compared to buying new, according to ThredUp’s 2023 Resale Report.

Encourage proper sizing and longevity

Correct sizing is crucial in reducing returns and prolonging the lifespan of products. Tools like Footprint Technologies, a shoe-sizing app, helps users identify the right fit during the initial purchase, thereby minimizing the need for returns due to sizing issues. By leveraging technology to provide accurate measurements and recommendations, brands can significantly reduce the number of returned items, which ultimately contribute to more waste and emissions.

Furthermore, promoting product longevity with products such as repair kits, replacement insoles, and replacement laces allows customers to extend the lifespan of their footwear. Brands that offer these options empower consumers to maintain and repair their shoes over time rather than discarding them prematurely.

The efforts to combat waste and promote sustainability in the footwear industry are beginning to resonate with consumers, particularly among younger generations. Also, according to ThredUp’s 2023 Resale Report, an impressive 64% of Gen Z individuals search for an item secondhand before considering a new purchase. This shift in consumer behavior signifies a growing appreciation for the environmental impact of their choices and an inclination toward supporting brands prioritizing sustainability. That’s why it pays to be eco-friendly.