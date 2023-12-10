COP28 Covered Podcast episode 11 | Big food pledges, regenerative roadmaps and the ‘cow in the room’

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our eleventh episode, Sarah sits down with Grant Reid, the former CEO of Mars Incorporated who is now serving as the chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Agribusiness Task Force. And then, rather fittingly, Sarah connects with one of SMI’s Agribusiness Taskforce members in the form of PepsiCo as she sits down with the food giant’s executive vice president and chief sustainability s Jim Andrew.

Then, Luke talks plant-based pathways with Yazmyne De Boo, chief executive of food awareness organisation ProVeg International, which is on a mission is to replace 50% of animal products globally with plant-based and cultivated foods by 2040. So, is this the COP that finally puts food system transformation on the menu?

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

