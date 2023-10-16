Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

COP28 is the UN’s 28th annual climate summit which will begin on 30 November. It is being hosted at Expo City Dubai by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following last year’s edition in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt.

This is a highlight in the calendar for anyone working in – or passionate about – sustainability and climate action.

COPs serve to update official UN-convened agreements on cutting emissions and building climate resilience, with negotiators from more than 190 nations due to attend and debate the delivery of the Paris Agreement.

COPs also act as a major site of announcements and collaborations between businesses, cities, regions, NGOs and all manner of other organisations.

In the run-up to COP28, the edie editorial team is hosting an exclusive series of content and events to keep everyone informed and up-to-date.

Countdown to COP28 will include news articles, in-depth features, exclusive interviews, guest blogs, online events and regular ‘Action Trackers’ providing the latest need-to-know climate diplomacy news from across the world in brief. The Action Trackers are available to edie members exclusively.

The campaign will also include two special episodes of edie’s Sustainability Uncovered Podcast, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank.

October’s podcast episode will focus on biodiversity, looking at how nature conservation and restoration can be financed from a range of sources including banks, corporates and crowdfunding.

In November, the podcast will serve up a range of expert guest speakers in the fields of renewable energy, net-zero finance and corporate decarbonisation.

This will be our final full episode before the team travels to Dubai to bring you the latest news and views live from COP28. The conference runs from 30 November until 12 December.

edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “Climate change is a real and present threat and the COP28 negotiations are regarded as a ‘make-or-break’ moment for whether global efforts will finally match the magnitude of the challenge.

“The prominence of businesses and other non-state actors has only been increasing at COPs in recent years and we know that business leaders, sustainability professionals and other edie readers are busy preparing to play their part in delivering a successful COP28. Our Countdown to COP28 campaign is about providing crucial information and inspiration as we lead up to the summit in Dubai.”

You can access all of edie’s COP28-related content here.