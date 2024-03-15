Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

DanSkills will be open to all Danone employees worldwide, regardless of qualifications, job roles, or age. It is designed to provide employees with opportunities to pursue career paths that align with their professional aspirations, thereby strengthening innovation, creativity, shared efficiency and overall performance within the company.

DanSkills will be deployed across the 55 countries where Danone operates, with a commitment to allocate one million training hours annually towards future-oriented skills development, beginning this year.

Additionally, Danone plans to expand the programme to include its key external partners, fostering collaboration in digital, environmental and food transitions.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as research indicates a significant gap between environmental, social and governance (ESG) awareness and action in the private sector. Despite recognising the impact of ESG factors on brand reputation, a mere fraction of businesses have a fully realised ESG strategy in place.

According to survey of more than 500 UK businesses, conducted by the Open University last year, barriers such as financial constraints, skill shortages and operational complexities are hindering the translation of ESG awareness into actionable initiatives.

More than 80% of businesses surveyed acknowledge a deficiency in the requisite skills across all three ESG pillars.

The skills gap is particularly pronounced in areas crucial for sustainable business practices, including waste reduction, data analysis, energy management, training & development and carbon accounting.

In addressing the skills gap, Danone has allocated a budget of €100m between now and 2030 to train its employees for the jobs of the future.

This initiative marks the first step in the implementation of a Social Pact introduced by Danone’s chief executive officer Antoine de Saint-Affrique in 2023. The Social Pact, formed through collaboration with leaders and experts, aims to tackle forthcoming human and social challenges.