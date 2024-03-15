Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

edie 24 is taking place on 20 and 21 March at 133 Houndsditch in central London. It is the brand’s largest face-to-face event of the year and will convene hundreds of sustainability and energy leaders in for two monumental days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking opportunities, interactive workshops and more.

No matter your organisation’s size or sector, edie 24 is designed to provide you with the strategic insights, practical outputs and new opportunities for connection that you need to fast-track the delivery of your sustainability goals.

edie 24 is a long-standing and highly esteemed event which has won multiple awards, including the 2023 ‘Event of the Year’ accolade from the Conference & Events Awards.

This year’s agenda is jam-packed. So, to help you plan ahead, edie is listing seven of the conference’s sessions and features not to be missed.

Professor Jim Skea’s opening keynote speech

2023 was officially the hottest year on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Association. Debate abounds about when the world will breach the 1.5C threshold, and how best humanity can collaborate to make this breach temporary.

To kick-start the proceedings at edie 24, the chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Professor Jim Skea will deliver a rousing keynote speech. He will set out the global state of play with the accelerating climate crisis and break down how businesses and policymakers can respond, in terms of both adaptation and mitigation.

This is a session not to be missed for anyone looking to better understand climate science, or to communicate this existential global challenge to their colleagues and stakeholders.

A high-level panel debate on green policy

2024 has been described as a mega-election year. 40% of the adult population globally will have the chance to vote in national elections, including those in the UK.

With that in mind, edie is convening a host of high-level green policy experts to assess what the next general election will mean for regulation and legislation on energy, nature, waste and corporate due diligence.

This panel will see Professor Skea joined by:

The Climate Change Committee’s outgoing CEO Chris Stark

Natalie Campbell, Independent candidate for London Mayor and co-CEO of Belu Water

Claire O’Neill, former Energy Minister, now co-chair of the WBCSD’s Imperatives Advisory Board

After a short coffee break, a separate session will see Net-Zero Review author Chris Skidmore answering your pressing questions about the likely pathways forward for climate-related policymaking in Britain.

The latest from the TNFD and Transition Plan Taskforce

Corporate sustainability reports are evolving rapidly, with several major disclosure frameworks being made available on a voluntary basis in recent months – and others being mandated.

Experts from the development and operation of some of the most widely-known standards will be on hand at edie 24 to answer your pressing questions.

The Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures’ technical director Emily McKenzie will provide a need-to-know update on the framework, which aims to mainstream and standardise corporate disclosures on nature-related risks and impacts.

And the co-head of the Transition Plans Taskforce – the body which designed the UK’s ‘gold standard’ for corporate net-zero transition plans – will provide a similar insightful update, with the support of businesses leading in this field – Vodafone Group and Lloyds Banking Group.

Co-creative workshops

edie is facilitating a whole host of collaborative, output-focussed workshops over the course of the two-day conference. Each 90-minute workshop will be professionally facilitated.

Topics on offer range from supercharging the circular economy, delivering net-zero buildings and taking environmental data management including on Scope 3 emissions to the next level.

Our expert chairs will capture all key outputs in a post-event action plan that will be exclusive to attendees.

Click here for a full list of workshops.

edie Extra discussions

Giving you the chance to explore the answers to your most pressing and loaded sustainability questions, edie’s editor Matt Mace and content editor Sarah George will be hosting a series of 20-minute debates known as ‘edie Extra’.

They will ask whether we need to rethink existing models of exponential economic growth; whether carbon offsetting can ever be credible; what turbulence is on the horizon for green policy, and much more.

Further to the edie Extra discussions, delegates will have the opportunity to meet the brand’s Award-winning editorial team each day, before formal sessions begin, over breakfast and coffee.

An exclusive fireside chat with Chris Packham

Chris Packham is one of the UK’s best-known naturalists and presenters of nature-focused TV series including Winterwatch. He is also a passionate climate activist and an advocate for a greater focus on inclusion and wellbeing in sustainability circles.

To close off edie 24, renowned environmental journalist, presenter and author Lucy Siegle will host a fireside chat with Chris Packham. We can expect him to impart some pearls of wisdom on his experience working with businesses, his advice navigating culture wars to deliver effective activism, and his vision for a truly sustainable future.