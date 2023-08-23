edie Awards 2024: First batch of esteemed judges announced
With just a few months left to get your entries in for the edie Awards, we take a closer look at the first batch of esteemed judges who will be presiding over this year's submissions.
Now in their 17th year, the renowned edie Awards celebrate the individuals, projects and partnerships driving bold and brilliant climate leadership. The Awards recognise and reward a range of projects, spanning net-zero carbon programmes, green innovations, climate partnerships, social sustainability initiatives, and grassroots change-makers.
The entry deadline is Friday 13 October 2023. The Awards ceremony will then take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on 6 March 2024.
Presiding over the entries this year will be more than 20 judging experts from across the green economy. edie can today announce the first batch of judges, representing organisations including the UK Green Building Council (UK GBC), IEMA, WRAP and more.
So without further ado, here are the first set of judges:
- Yetunde Abdul, Head of climate action. UKGBC
- David Bent, Senior associate consultant – sustainability & futures, Skating Panda
- Crista Buznea, Head of marketing, Ecologi
- Richard Carter, Lecturer, West Suffolk College
- Elaine Cohen, Managing director, Beyond Business
- Wayne Hubbard, Chief executive, ReLondon
- Ryan Jude, Programme director, Green Finance Institute
- Anita Longley, Former chair, ICRS
- Anna Lungley, Chief sustainability officer, Dentsu
- Henry Majed, Co-founder, MyMind
- Sarah Mukherjee, CEO, IEMA
- Lola Okunrinboye, Environmental manager, Archirodon Group
- Jamie Plotnek, Director, Hawthorn Advisors
- Trewin Restorick, CEO, Sizzle
- Claire Shrewsbury, Director of insights & innovation, WRAP
- Mattie Yeta, Chief sustainability officer, CGI
More judges will be announced in due course.
Categories and criteria
The edie Awards recognise excellence across the spectrum of green business; from the best efficiency programmes through to product innovations, from stakeholder engagement and social sustainability initiatives to the people on the ground who are making change happen. Once again, the Awards will be running in the same month as edie’s award-winning flagship event, edie 24.
- Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year
- Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year
- Circular Economy Innovation of the Year
- Consultancy of the Year
- Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year
- Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year
- Energy Project of the Year
- ESG Investor of the Year
- Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year
- Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
- Net-Zero Innovation of the Year
- Net-Zero Leader of the Year
- Partnership and Collaboration of the Year
- Product Innovation of the Year
- Rising Sustainability Star
- SME of the Year
- Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
- Sustainability Leader of the Year
- Sustainability Reporting & Communications
- Team of the Year
- Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year
- Water, Waste & Resource Management
Get the recognition that you and your teams deserve for keeping climate action moving in 2023. Enter the 2024 edie Awards here.
