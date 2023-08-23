Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Now in their 17th year, the renowned edie Awards celebrate the individuals, projects and partnerships driving bold and brilliant climate leadership. The Awards recognise and reward a range of projects, spanning net-zero carbon programmes, green innovations, climate partnerships, social sustainability initiatives, and grassroots change-makers.

The entry deadline is Friday 13 October 2023. The Awards ceremony will then take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on 6 March 2024.

Presiding over the entries this year will be more than 20 judging experts from across the green economy. edie can today announce the first batch of judges, representing organisations including the UK Green Building Council (UK GBC), IEMA, WRAP and more.

So without further ado, here are the first set of judges:

Yetunde Abdul, Head of climate action. UKGBC

David Bent, Senior associate consultant – sustainability & futures, Skating Panda

Crista Buznea, Head of marketing, Ecologi

Richard Carter, Lecturer, West Suffolk College

Elaine Cohen, Managing director, Beyond Business

Wayne Hubbard, Chief executive, ReLondon

Ryan Jude, Programme director, Green Finance Institute

Anita Longley, Former chair, ICRS

Anna Lungley, Chief sustainability officer, Dentsu

Henry Majed, Co-founder, MyMind

Sarah Mukherjee, CEO, IEMA

Lola Okunrinboye, Environmental manager, Archirodon Group

Jamie Plotnek, Director, Hawthorn Advisors

Trewin Restorick, CEO, Sizzle

Claire Shrewsbury, Director of insights & innovation, WRAP

Mattie Yeta, Chief sustainability officer, CGI

More judges will be announced in due course.

Categories and criteria

The edie Awards recognise excellence across the spectrum of green business; from the best efficiency programmes through to product innovations, from stakeholder engagement and social sustainability initiatives to the people on the ground who are making change happen. Once again, the Awards will be running in the same month as edie’s award-winning flagship event, edie 24.

Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year

Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Circular Economy Innovation of the Year

Consultancy of the Year

Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year

Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year

Energy Project of the Year

ESG Investor of the Year

Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

Net-Zero Innovation of the Year

Net-Zero Leader of the Year

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year

Product Innovation of the Year

Rising Sustainability Star

SME of the Year

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Sustainability Reporting & Communications

Team of the Year

Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year

Water, Waste & Resource Management

