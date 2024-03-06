edie Awards 2024: Sustainability champions revealed at prestigious ceremony

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The edie Awards recognise and reward the incredible people, projects and partnerships that are transforming business, for good.

Now in its 17th year, the UK’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

Our panel of expert judges recently convened for a full day of judging where they whittled down hundreds of entries to decide on the winners below.

Some of the evening’s standout individual winners included Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr– who was crowned the Rising Star – and Amelia Woodley of Speedy Hire – who scooped the Business Leader of the Year accolade.

On the business front, Octopus Energy took home the Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year, while GrowUp Farms was announced as the SME of the Year.

And, in a surprise announcement on the day, Caroline Lucas, was revealed as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the likes of Paul Polman, Rachel Kyte, Dame Polly Courtice and Jonathon Porritt in receiving the prestigious award for their services.

Congratulations to all the winners listed below!

Lifetime Achievement Award

Caroline Lucas

Business Leader of the Year

Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire

Circular Economy Innovation of the Year

Ageas UK – Green Parts

Consultancy of the Year

Chronos Sustainability

Energy Project of the Year

Barratt Developments, Saint-Gobain, The University of Salford – eHome2

Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year

Polytag, Ocado Retail and Bower – 20p reward for recycling

ESG Investor of the Year

WHEB Asset Management

Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year

Willmott Dixon Interiors – 10 Brindleyplace, Birmingham

Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year

Octopus Energy

Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year

Sky Zero – Travel Green

Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year

OVO Foundation and Earthwatch Europe – Tiny Forests

Net-Zero Innovation of the Year

DPD – Robot initiative

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

Wernick Group – Net zero strategy of the year

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Education and Empowerment

Primark, CottonConnect & SEWA – Ten Years of the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Projects, Initiatives and Solutions

Crown Commercial Service and Cabinet Office – Carbon Reduction Plan policy

Product Innovation: Solutions, Systems and Software

Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport

Product/Packaging Innovation of the Year

RADIX – Screw Piles

Rising Sustainability Star

Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr

SME of the Year

GrowUp Farms

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion

Vodafone – everyone.connected

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew

Sustainability Reporting & Communications

Pukka Herbs – Pukka Impact Report 2022

Team of the Year

11th Hour Racing Team

Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year

Mitie’s electric vehicle transition

Water, Waste & Resource Efficiency

Holcim