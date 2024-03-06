edie Awards 2024: Sustainability champions revealed at prestigious ceremony
Sky, Octopus Energy, Ocado Retail, Vodafone and Pukka Herbs were among the big winners of the 2024 edie Awards, announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on Wednesday evening (6 March).
The edie Awards recognise and reward the incredible people, projects and partnerships that are transforming business, for good.
Now in its 17th year, the UK’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.
Our panel of expert judges recently convened for a full day of judging where they whittled down hundreds of entries to decide on the winners below.
Some of the evening’s standout individual winners included Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr– who was crowned the Rising Star – and Amelia Woodley of Speedy Hire – who scooped the Business Leader of the Year accolade.
On the business front, Octopus Energy took home the Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year, while GrowUp Farms was announced as the SME of the Year.
And, in a surprise announcement on the day, Caroline Lucas, was revealed as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, joining the likes of Paul Polman, Rachel Kyte, Dame Polly Courtice and Jonathon Porritt in receiving the prestigious award for their services.
Congratulations to all the winners listed below!
Lifetime Achievement Award
Caroline Lucas
Business Leader of the Year
Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire
Circular Economy Innovation of the Year
Ageas UK – Green Parts
Consultancy of the Year
Chronos Sustainability
Energy Project of the Year
Barratt Developments, Saint-Gobain, The University of Salford – eHome2
Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year
Polytag, Ocado Retail and Bower – 20p reward for recycling
ESG Investor of the Year
WHEB Asset Management
Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year
Willmott Dixon Interiors – 10 Brindleyplace, Birmingham
Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year
Octopus Energy
Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year
Sky Zero – Travel Green
Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year
OVO Foundation and Earthwatch Europe – Tiny Forests
Net-Zero Innovation of the Year
DPD – Robot initiative
Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
Wernick Group – Net zero strategy of the year
Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Education and Empowerment
Primark, CottonConnect & SEWA – Ten Years of the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme
Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Projects, Initiatives and Solutions
Crown Commercial Service and Cabinet Office – Carbon Reduction Plan policy
Product Innovation: Solutions, Systems and Software
Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport
Product/Packaging Innovation of the Year
RADIX – Screw Piles
Rising Sustainability Star
Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr
SME of the Year
GrowUp Farms
Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
Vodafone – everyone.connected
Sustainability Leader of the Year
Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew
Sustainability Reporting & Communications
Pukka Herbs – Pukka Impact Report 2022
Team of the Year
11th Hour Racing Team
Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year
Mitie’s electric vehicle transition
Water, Waste & Resource Efficiency
Holcim
