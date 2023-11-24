Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The edie COP28 Business Primer report provides an end-to-end overview of the key themes being discussed at COP28 – the UN’s annual climate conference for 2023, running in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December.

This report covers the four cross-cutting themes that underpin effective, interconnected delivery of climate action. These are Technology & Innovation, Inclusion, Frontline Communities and Finance. It provides an in-depth assessment of how COP28 could shape progress across the entire sustainable business spectrum.

In 2015, at COP21, the Paris Agreement was formulated and ratified, giving the UN a north star grounded in science for nations to push toward. The Paris Agreement spurred action toward a collective mission to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100, and to act to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.

COP28 is focused on ‘transitioning’ from ambition to action, with a dedicated Action Agenda set up to act as a framework for global negotiations for politicians and world leaders. That’s not to say that COP28 won’t have implications for businesses– quite the opposite in fact. What is decided, or left undecided, in Dubai will shape climate discourse for the next 12 months. Businesses will have to adapt to the shifting agenda of how nations plan to avert the climate crisis and accelerate decarbonisation.

Click here to access your copy of the report.

Click here to access all of edie’s content related to COP28.