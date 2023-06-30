edie launches new guide on onsite solar for businesses

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

What is onsite solar? How does it work? What type of business is onsite solar most suitable for? What are the business benefits of onsite solar? What are the costs of onsite solar? All these questions and more are answered in edie’s latest Explains guide for business.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE

This new edie Explains guide, sponsored by Centrica Business Solutions, outlines all the key considerations, challenges and benefits to installing onsite solar for businesses.

It also features an expert viewpoint Graham Phillips, Head of Solar Sales, Centrica Business Solutions, who outlines five key reasons why businesses may want to install onsite solar to help reach decarbonisation targets and improve energy security.

Phillips writes about the key reasons businesses can benefit from installing onsite solar. These include:

Delivering on net-zero targets

Improving their reputation

Reducing their energy costs

Protecting themselves from future energy market volatility

Turning unused space into an energy-generating asset

This report comes at a time when many businesses are re-evaluating their energy strategies due to the price crisis. It emphasises the importance of exploring measures to improve energy efficiency, and potentially looking into additional generation and storage technologies, when considering solar.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE