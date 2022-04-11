edie launches new Sustainable Business Leadership report

The 2022 Sustainable Business Leadership report reveals and analyses the key findings from edie’s exclusive survey of more than 250 sustainability professionals as well as summarising some of the key themes and discussions that took place over the two-day Sustainability Leaders Forum in March 2022.

This report also features three great external viewpoints on business leadership for a sustainable future. Speakers from the Sustainability Leaders Forum, Grosvenor’s Tor Burrows and Holcim’s Magali Anderson, have both provided forewords for this report, while Centrica Business Solutions’ Jean-Yves Cherruault has offered his viewpoint on what sustainable leadership looks like.

Anderson wrote: “A company’s commitments to sustainability must be as transparent and rigorous as any other, whether to its investors, regulators, employees and other stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to the day the ‘E’ of CEO will stand for “Environment”, then we will not need CSO anymore!”

Published late last week, this report is free to download. It is being hosted by edie in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions.

edie’s Sustainable Business Leadership survey was conducted over a four-week period throughout the month of March. In total, 256 respondents took part in the survey – ranging from in-house sustainability and energy professionals to external consultants and specialists. More than 90% of respondents were based in the UK, representing a wide variety of sectors ranging from manufacturing to the built environment; retail to transport; the public sector to finance.