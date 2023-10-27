edie publishes new business guide to sustainable procurement

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

With businesses battling the perfect storm of catastrophic climate change, mounting consumer pressure and the escalating cost of living crisis, efficient, joined-up procurement is a critical way of ensuring CSR principles are integrated into key business processes and decisions whilst increasing resilience and meeting the requirements of stakeholders.

But what does best practice now look like in the context of sustainable procurement, and – crucially – how can businesses ramp up commitments to sustainable procurement in ways which drive circularity and reduce emissions across the value chain?

Find out in our new, free-to-download Business Guide to Circular and Sustainable Procurement, produced in association with Reconomy.

This guide provides an end-to-end overview of sustainable procurement practices and processes for businesses.

It includes a variety of best practice case studies and top tips for businesses when it comes to overcoming procurement challenges and seizing the sustainability opportunities with a specific focus on how procurement practices can help improve circular economy actions and strategies across the value chain and the lifecycle of the material/product.

Also included in this guide is an exclusive industry viewpoint from Reconomy’s director Harvey Laud.

