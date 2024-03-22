edie publishes new business guide to water efficiency

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

With water resources under increasing pressure from climate change, population growth and nature loss, it’s clear that water efficiency has an essential role to play in ensuring we have enough water for people, the economy and the environment – now, and in the future.

Water is quickly becoming an under-appreciated part of sustainable business. While many are focused on reducing carbon footprints, more work is taking place behind the scenes to ensure that businesses respond to growing water scarcity by promoting sustainable water usage.

So, what exactly does this mean in the context of corporate sustainability, and – crucially – how can businesses reduce water use and increase efficiencies in ways which cut costs and carbon?

edie’s Business Guide to Water Efficiency, produced in association with Waterscan, provides a much-needed breakdown of how organisations can embed water efficiency into their sustainability strategy and minimise water use across the business and value chain.

The Guide is a free-to-download PDF including real-world case studies from organisations in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology, utilities to hospitality. It closes with a deep dive into how major hotelier Whitbread has used bespoke metering and other interventions to go above and beyond the UK Government’s ambitions to cut per-capital water use.

