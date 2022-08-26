Speaker line-up revealed for edie’s Sustainable Development Goals online event

With just eight years left to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 underlying targets, it’s clear that business must step up if we’re to have the positive impact on society which the Goals ultimately exist to deliver.

So, on 22 September from 12.30pm BST, edie is hosting the Sustainable Development Inspiration Sessions – an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools and knowledge to maximise their contribution to the Global Goals.

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style SDG debate; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire, Goal-based case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Registration is now open and edie is delighted to confirm the first wave of expert speakers who will be providing their insights on the day. We can also confirm that Neighbourly and the Woodland Trust are sponsoring the afternoon’s proceedings.

Joining the first session are the WBCSD’s director for the SDGs James Gomme, the Consumer Goods Forum’s managing director Wai-Chan Chan, IAMTHECODE’s chief sustainability officer and founder Lady Mariéme Jamme, and Vivobarefoot’s head of Livebarefoot Fund Dulma Clark.

For the second session, which showcases case studies relating to specific SDGs, we will be joined by The Woodland Trust’s head of partnerships Pip Greensmith. Also speaking on this session are Kimberly-Clark’s sustainability transformation lead Oriol Margo; Diageo’s transformation director James Ashall and Oxfam GB’s lead for the private sector, Ruth Mhlanga.

The third and final session is dedicated to reporting and communicating progress towards the SDGs. Chapter Zero programme director Emily Auckland has been confirmed as a speaker, and she will be joined by a representative from Neighbourly.

These online sessions are open to anyone who is interested in learning about how they can align their organisation’s ambitions and actions with the SDGs and accurately measure and disclose progress. Registrants for this online event can still gain access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

1) The 2030 Q&A: What will it take to achieve the Global Goals?

(12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of business leaders and sustainable development experts will discuss some of the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to mobilising and accelerating momentum to achieve the SDGs by 2030, both in the UK and globally.

Discussion points:

The race to 2030: Where are we falling behind?

How the Goals can tackle the converging crises of Covid, climate and conflict

What true business leadership looks like in the context of the SDGs

Speakers:

Sarah George , Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

, Senior Reporter, James Gomme , Director, SDGs, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

, Director, SDGs, Lady Mariéme Jamme , Chief Sustainability Officer / Founder, IAMTHECODE

, Chief Sustainability Officer / Founder, Wai-Chan Chan , Managing Director, Consumer Goods Forum

, Managing Director, Dulma Clark, Head of Livebarefoot Fund, Vivobarefoot

2) SDG deep dive: Goal-by-Goal case studies to turn sustainability ambitions into actions

(13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Inspiration Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies focused on accelerating action around particular Global Goals. Our speakers will share key successes and failures along with practical insights and takeaways to support your own SDG journey.

Discussion points:

Identifying which Goals require the most focus for your business

Engaging with suppliers, colleagues and customers on your 2030 agenda

Identifying the transformative solutions and collaborative opportunities to solve global challenges

Speakers:

Sarah George , Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

, Senior Reporter, Ruth Mhlanga , Head of Private Sector Team, Oxfam GB

, Head of Private Sector Team, James Ashall , Spirit of Progress Transformation Director, Diageo

, Spirit of Progress Transformation Director, Oriol Margó , Sustainability Transformation Leader, Kimberly-Clark

, Sustainability Transformation Leader, Pip Greensmith, Head of Partnerships, The Woodland Trust

3) 45-Minute Masterclass: Reporting and communicating progress towards the SDGs

(3:00 – 3:45)

Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to integrate the SDGs into your reporting processes and communicate your progress against the Goals in ways which maximise reach and impact.

Discussion points:

Measuring and reporting your impacts against the SDGs: An integrated approach

Communicating the Goals in ways which are meaningful and drive change

Addressing investor needs through your SDG and ESG reporting

Speakers:

Sarah George , Senior Reporter, edie (chair)

, Senior Reporter, Emily Auckland , Programme Director, Chapter Zero

, Programme Director, Representative TBC, Neighbourly