The latest InfluenceMap analysis “Global Leaders” list was published on Thursday (14 September) and recognises that 27 companies across the globe have implemented leading climate policy engagement practices.

Companies considered best in class include Ikea, Unilever, Iberdrola, DSM-Firmenich, Saint-Gobain, Apple, Ricoh and Softbank Group. In total, 16 of the 27 companies headquartered in Europe, compared to six in Japan and five in the US.

InfluenceMap’s Projects Director and the lead on the study Kendra Haven said: “The 2023 Corporate Climate Policy Engagement leaders highlight the need for climate leadership from global companies to help align government policy with the Paris agreement goals.”

“Without corporate leadership, governments are unlikely to undertake decisive policy interventions that are the need of the hour. Our analysis shows who the trailblazers are in climate policy advocacy and demonstrates the overall growth in Climate Policy Engagement Leaders since 2021.”

The study of almost 500 companies found that a growing number are demonstrating increased focus on advocacy, but that most are being held back by failing to address certain negative climate policy influences.

InfluenceMap ranks brands based on how they engage positively by aligning their climate policy advocacy with science-based pathways for delivering the goals of the Paris Agreement. Brands can also score points for how they actively engage with others on climate policy. Where most organisations fall down is for being unable to act on indirect influences such as through industry associations.

The study adds that an additional cohort of 17 companies demonstrate various aspects of leadership but have not quite met all three criteria to be ranked alongside the leaders.

The corporate sector globally holds huge sway over climate policy, yet InfluenceMap research shows that the majority of companies outside the fossil fuel value chain remain largely on the sidelines.

Commenting on the study, Climate and Nature Solutions’s chief executive and chair of UN Secretary-General’s High-level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments and former Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna said: “As we approach another COP meeting and the climate crisis continues to worsen, private sector support for meaningful national level climate policy is needed more than ever.”

“InfluenceMap’s research shows that there is a growing cohort of companies supporting government policy to help drive their clean energy transition plans. But the biggest barrier to action is the fossil fuel sector. The research shows consistent and persistent efforts to delay ambitious government climate policies by fossil fuel companies and those who support them.”