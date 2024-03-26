ITV outlines steps to net-zero in new Climate Transition Plan

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

ITV’s inaugural Climate Transition Plan outlines the steps to reach long- and medium-term targets that have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The broadcaster has committed to cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46.2% by 2030 and Scope 3 emissions will be cut by 28% in the same timeframe against a 2019 baseline. The 2030 targets were validated in 2020 and the long-term net-zero ambition for 2050 has also been successfully validated.

Posting the 60-page plan on LinkedIn, Susie Braun, Group Director of Sustainability and Social Purpose at ITV Group said: “Today ITV has published our Climate Transition Plan, using the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) model to describe how we plan to achieve our Net Zero targets and drive engagement across the sector to ensure ITV is contributing to building a sustainable economy.”

The Transition Plan explores the external factors that ITV will need to consider to shape its climate action plans. The document outlines aspects of digital connectivity to enable remote working, advances in battery solutions, access to better quality data, supplier commitments, audience trends and knowledge, and policy and industry collaboration as vital trends that will need to be mapped.

Focus points

ITV also notes it is “uniquely positioned” to accelerate the low-carbon transition by educating and supporting consumers and promoting sustainable solutions.

As such, the company has pledged to ensure that 100% of all shows produced and commissioned in the UK will achieve BAFTA’s Albert sustainability certification scheme.

An internal “climate content tracker” will also be used to monitor all on-screen mentions of climate and sustainability.

On value chain emissions, as well as engaging with all major suppliers, ITV will encourage and support smaller businesses to measure emissions and commit to net-zero through the non-profit SME Climate Hub.

ITV is also exploring the opportunities that its net-zero transition can bring. These include increased positive perception amongst audiences, revenue opportunities by aligning with net-zero brands and cost reductions by introducing low-carbon innovations.

The plan also considers the impact the ITV has on both nature and society, incorporating the themes of the Just Transition. An internal Climate Action Delivery Group has already engaged with the finance lead, for example, on the risks and opportunities of enshrining nature into targets and considerations.

Transition guidance

The UK Government commissioned the creation of a Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) – a body to determine what a credible corporate transition plan for climate should look like – in 2021.

Last October, the jewel in the crown of the TPT’s work, its pan-industry ‘gold standard’ framework, was published.

The Task Force has recommended that corporates publish plans, and then an update in 2026. In 2024 and 2025, information material to the plan should be included in financial reporting. Advice has also been provided on what, exactly, the plans should cover.

In line with the TPT recommendations, ITV will publish an updated version of the Transition Plan every three years, while also providing annual progress updates.