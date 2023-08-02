Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The company’s initiative is estimated to save approximately 100 million pounds of virgin plastic.

Kraft Heinz’s chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Rashida La Lande said: “To achieve our ESG goals, including to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we can’t continue to do things as we have in the past.

“We are investing in innovative technologies and partnerships that are critical to helping us redesign packaging, eliminate unnecessary plastic, increase our use of recycled content, and influence the adoption of reuse models.”

Kraft Heinz had already pledged to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025 and aims to attain net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, with a target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030.

By leveraging the US, Canada, and UK Plastic Pacts to enhance the use of recycled content in its packaging, the company has set a goal to replace 15% of its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) rigid plastic packaging portfolio with post-consumer recycled content in the US by 2025.

Kraft Real Mayo and Miracle Whip have set a target to transition to 100% recycled content packaging in the US starting in 2024, in an effort to eliminate approximately 14 million pounds of virgin plastic.

Packaging changes to date

In line with the net-zero commitment and targets, several product lines have already implemented packaging adjustments.

Heinz has moved to 30% recycled content in most of its bottles in Brazil, the UK, and Europe.

The company collaborated with specialists in the UK to create recyclable Heinz Beans Snap Pots using soft plastics returned by consumers to Tesco. These pots are food-safe and composed of 39% recycled plastic.

Last month, Heinz introduced new recyclable caps for its 400ml and larger top-down bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup, enabling the entire bottle to be recycled through regular kerbside collection.

Shake ‘N Bake removed its plastic “shaker” bag from its signature packaging, eliminating 900,000 pounds of plastic waste annually.

In 2022, Heinz launched an eco-friendly multipack paperboard sleeve to replace plastic shrink-wrap in the UK, eliminating more than one million pounds of plastic.

Nabob Coffee in Canada switched from non-recyclable flexible plastic bags to recyclable canisters made from 80% paper fibre from renewable resources, reducing approximately 2.5 million plastic bags annually.