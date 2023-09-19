Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Called ‘Laneshift’, the new initiative was announced today (19 September) at Climate Week NYC. It is intended to join up and accelerate work to deploy electric trucks and related infrastructure in cities, with an initial focus on India and Latin America.

Mumbai, India, and Curitiba, Brazil, are the first city supporters of Laneshift.

These geographies have been chosen as starting points due to their already high urban population densities, which are likely to intensify in the coming years. Being near to road routes served predominantly by petrol and diesel vehicles exposes these populations to air pollution. Additionally, the locations have an Amazon presence.

C40 Cities and the Climate Pledge have stated that, by 2030, urban road freight rates in India are set to be 140% higher than in 2022. In Latin American cities, the average increase will be 100% through 2050.

There will also be benefits in terms of reduced emissions, both from the electrification of freight vehicles themselves, and the installation of charging infrastructure that can provide electrification opportunities for other vehicles.

Road freight accounts for more than half of emissions from trade-related transport globally.

C40 Cities’ executive director Mark Watts said: “Road freight is a major source of global emissions. To meet net-zero emission targets, we need to urgently electrify truck fleets. Laneshift will help to lay the groundwork for the adoption of EV vehicles in India and Latin America by decarbonizing freight in cities, resulting in cleaner air and good, green jobs even beyond city borders.”

NGOs, cities and private sector players are being invited to join Laneshift and help to co-develop its first roadmap for collaboration on the transition to electric vehicle freight. They will also have the opportunity to invest in the sector.

Businesses signed up to the Climate Pledge are among those being encouraged to participate from the private sector. More than 400 businesses are supporting the Pledge, which requires them to set a net-zero target for 2040 at the latest. Laneshift will also reach out to road freight financiers and equipment manufacturers.