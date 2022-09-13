Line-up of expert speakers confirmed for edie’s next webinar on net-zero buildings

On Tuesday 20 September, hot on the heels of World Green Building Week, edie is partnering with Kingspan to run a free-to-attend, hour-long webinar on ‘Building for Net-Zero: Decarbonising the Built Environment Value Chain’.

Globally, the global built environment is responsible for almost 40% of global energy-related carbon emissions and 50% of extracted materials. And, with rapid urbanisation and escalating climate change placing huge demands on our building infrastructure, it’s clear that we must move from ambition into action when it comes to achieving a net zero carbon, healthy, equitable and resilient built environment.

This edie webinar, hosted in association with Kingspan, will bring together designers and architects, contractors and end-user businesses to showcase how we can deliver real carbon reduction across the built environment value chain.

We are pleased to announce that all speakers for this webinar have now been confirmed. Joining us for this webinar are Kingspan Insulated Panels’ director of sustainability for North America, Brent Trenga; Clayco’s vice-president of sustainability, Ryan Spies; Mott MacDonald’s technical director, Eszter Gulacsy, and Grosvenor Group’s director of climate-positive solutions, Andy Haigh.

Discussion points:

Achieving net-zero carbon buildings: Where are we now?

A whole lifecycle carbon approach to zero-carbon buildings: Practical examples and insights

Retrofitting for the future: Tools, technologies and frameworks to consider

The crucial role of collaboration across the built environment value chain

Webinar chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Webinar speakers:

Ryan Spies, Vice-President of Sustainability, Clayco

Brent Trenga, Director of Sustainability – North America, Kingspan Insulated Panels

Eszter Gulacsy, Technical Director, Mott MacDonald

Andy Haigh, Director of Climate Positive Solutions, Grosvenor Group