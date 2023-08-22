NatWest unveils free upskilling platform to supercharge building retrofits

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The platform includes CPD-accredited virtual training encompassing e-learning modules, online assessments, conferences, workshops and webinars.

More information will be announced during a virtual conference on 7 November and the platform will continue until Autumn 2024.

With more than 200 partners in the built environment and supply chains, the School already provides free training on retrofit and 17 other sustainability subjects such as energy, carbon, waste and the circular economy to 80,000 registered users.

The new training will now also be available to professionals in the built environment, including NatWest Group’s clients and School members.

NatWest Group’s head of climate change James Close said: “As one of the largest lenders in the UK, we have a key role to play in supporting consumers and businesses in transitioning to more energy efficient homes and buildings.

“Our collaboration with the Supply Chain Sustainability School will help cultivate a more mature retrofit supply chain, share knowledge and build the skills needed to retrofit homes and buildings across the UK.”

The built environment sector accounts for roughly a quarter of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, amounting to 14.4 metric gigatons of CO2 equivalent (GtCO2e) annually.

According to an analysis from the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), 25% of the UK’s emissions can be directly attributed to the built environment.

Operational emissions contribute to 19% of the UK’s carbon footprint, originating from the energy required to operate buildings for heating, cooling, and power.

Furthermore, 80% of the buildings that are projected to exist in 2050 have already been built, underscoring the requirement to retrofit buildings for improved energy efficiency and decreased operational emissions within the sector.

The Supply Chain Sustainability School director Ian Heptonstall said: “We must pivot towards the existing building stock, crafting and delivering learning experiences that empower the UK to retrofit its structures with cutting-edge technologies and systems, positioning us to fulfil our net-zero commitments.”

A recently published McKinsey report revealed that the professionals in the built environment sector have the capacity to reduce more than 50% in industry emissions by 2030 using existing technologies.

The report further suggested that the potential for retrofitting initiatives could amount to a yearly global market of $1trn by 2035.

Earlier this year, edie published a report examining how the built environment industry can go beyond simple decarbonisation to reach net-zero, by focusing on a climate-positive approach to business.