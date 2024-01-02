New Year’s Honours 2024: The environment activists and net-zero leaders on the King’s list

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The 2024 list for New Year’s Honours was published 31 December 2023, headlined by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, England goalkeeper and Sports Personality of the Year Mary Earps, as well as Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis and singer Shirley Bassey.

Amongst the many names honoured this year is a host of new appointments for those working in the fields of energy, sustainability and nature and conservation.

Aviva’s chief executive Amanda Blanc was awarded a Damehood for “services to Business, to Gender Equality and to Net-Zero”. Aviva has pledged to reach net-zero across its operations, supply chain and financing activities by 2040.

Successful Dragon’s Den contestant Rachel Watkyn, who now heads up the Tiny Box Company also makes an appearance on the list, for “services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports”.

The Environment Agency’s deputy director Kate Marks was recognised for services to flood prevention and awareness, while the Hydrogen Delivery Council’s co-chair Jane Toogood was also recognised for helping to shape the low-carbon hydrogen sector.

Below, edie rounds up the other sustainability advocates and leaders on the New Year’s Honours list.

James McDonald President, Royal Academy of Engineering. For services to Engineering, to Education and to Energy

Amanda Blanc Group Chief Executive Officer, Aviva. For services to Business, to Gender Equality and to Net-Zero

Lee McDonough Director General, Net Zero, Nuclear and International, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Energy and Climate

Richard Broyd, services to Heritage and Conservation

Richard Deverell, Director Ryal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Services to Botanical science and conservation

Peter Hollingsworth, Director of Science and Deputy Keeper, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For services to Botanical Science

Karl Hoods, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Technology and to Education

Robert van de Noort Chair, Thames Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and Vice Chancellor, University of Reading. For services to Science, to Flood Risk Management and to Sustainability

Camilla Bowry, founder, Sal’s Shoes. For services to Young People, to Education and to the Environment

Roy Dennis, Wildlife Conservationist. For services to Wildlife

Rachael Mills, Director, SE2 and Chirpy Heat. For services to Energy Efficiency and to Diversity and Inclusion

John Everitt, Chief Executive Officer, National Forest Company. For services to Conservation

Rachel Watkyn, Managing Director, Tiny Box Company. For services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports

William Lockhart, Deputy Director, International Biodiversity and Wildlife, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to the Environment

Kathryn Marks Deputy Director, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Risk Management and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Kimberley Nekaris, Head, Nocturnal Primate Research Group, Oxford Brookes University. For services to Conservation

Nichola Stace, Chair, The Conduit Holding Company. For services to Consumers and to the Environment

Richard Templer, Lately Director of Innovation, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London. For services to Climate Innovation

Jane Toogood, Co-Chair, Hydrogen Delivery Council. For services to the Low Carbon Hydrogen Sector

Philip Wynn, Chair, LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming). For services to Farming and to the Environment

Keith Ashcroft, Lately Area Director, Environment Agency. For services to the Environment

Thomas Eccles, Fisheries Officer, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Fisheries, Environment and to Maritime Safety

Audley English Co-Founder, Society of Black Architects. For services to Architecture and Sustainability

Rhiane Fatinikun, Founder, Black Girls Hike, Services to nature and diversity.

Philip Haughton, Founder, Better Food. For services to Sustainable Food Initiatives and to the community in Bristol

Alasdair Hendry, Senior Operations Manager, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry and to Climate Change Mitigation

Fiona Morrison, Lately Community Fund Manager, Scottish and Southern Electricity Renewables. For services to the community in the Scottish Highlands

Tim Pick First UK Offshore Wind Champion and Chair, Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce. For services to Offshore Wind Energy

Andrew Stott, Science Adviser, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Nature and Climate

Peter Stott, Deputy Head of Climate Science and Science Fellow, Met Office. For services to Climate Science

Deborah Tann, Chief Executive, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. For services to Wildlife and the Natural Environment