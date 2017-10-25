Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 shortlist revealed!
After a record-breaking number of entries, the judging panel has met, the decisions have been made and edie is proud to reveal the finalists for the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards.
From multi-nationals to SMEs, the public and private sector across all business activities, this year's shortlist comprises the very best initiatives, projects, products and people that are driving the bar on ethical, responsible and sustainable business ever higher.
The finalists across 17 categories are all listed below, and the winners will be announced at the black-tie dinner and ceremony on January 24th – the first night of edie Sustainability Leaders Forum.
And, to give you a taste of why they made the cut, edie has put together our ‘Meet the Finalists’ report, giving you a precis of each of the deserving finalists ahead of the big reveal in January.
So, huge congratulations to all our finalists below, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you on the night.
Carbon Management
Costain Group
Cross River Partnership
Interface
Jacobs
London Metropolitan University
NATS
Royal Mail Group
Tesco
Virgin Atlantic Airways
Consultancy of the Year
Aecom
Barley Communications
Compliance365
Given London
Greengage
PwC
Syzygy Renewables
Utility Alliance
Verco Advisory Services
CSR, Charity and Community Initiative
Canary Wharf Group
Haven Power
National Youth Agency and O2
O2 and NSPCC
Optus
SGN and Plan Bee
Tamar Energy Community and Tesco Stores
The Co-op
Employee Engagement and Behaviour Change
Avery Dennison
Freedom Group
Hilton
Landsec and UK Green Building Council
London Metropolitan University
Pukka Herbs and Do Nation
Swansea University
Unite Students and NUS
University of London
Virgin Atlantic Airways
Energy Management
Anglian Water Services
Arup
Brau Union Osterreich
EMCOR UK
Gatwick Airport and DHL Supply Chain
Hilton
Ignite Energy and Pets at Home
Tesco
Whitbread and E.ON UK
Energy Institute Energy Manager of the Year
Ioannis Moraitopoulos, Engie
James Kokiet, Pets at Home
Maria Spyrou, Marks & Spencer
Steve Cocks, University of Wolverhampton
Sustainability Leader
Anna Tari Sanchez, Circular Economy Club
Catriona Schmolke, Jacobs
Dr Darian McBain, Thai Union Group
Dr Georgios Zampas, Herbert Smith Freehills
Dr Jacquetta Lee, University of Surrey
Iain Ferguson, The Co-op
Marcus Gover, WRAP
Seth Kursman, Resolute Forest Products
Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble
Sustainability Product Innovation
Cambridge Consultants
Colart International Holdings
Crystal Lagoons
Delphis Eco
Encore Cistern
NewGen Surgical
Propelair
Rock Solid Packaging
Wellcome and 3|10 Studio
Sustainability Innovation: Standards, Systems and Software
ADEC Innovations
British Standards Institution
Capgemini UK
HH Global
SIM Supply Chain Information Management
UL EHS Sustainability
Sustainability Reporting
Capgemini UK
EY EMEIA Financial Services
Heineken UK
Merchant Cantos and Lloyds Banking Group
Nutreco
PwC UK
Sonae
The Co-op
The Crown Estate
Virgin Media
Sustainability/CSR manager of the Year
Ama Seery, BW: The Workplace Experts
Benedict Orchard, Adnams
Claire Whitely, Hilton
Stephanie Leggett, Standard Life Aberdeen
Sustainable Building
AccorHotels
Canary Wharf Group
CLEAN UK
Greengage
House of Fraser and The Wildlife Trust BCN
UBS
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP
Sustainable Supply Chains
Anglian Water
CRH & Achilles
Dixons Carphone and DHL Supply Chain
Environment Agency
TerraCycle, Procter & Gamble and SUEZ
Sustainable Business of the Year
Adnams
BASF
BaxterStorey
Brau Union Osterreich
Commercial Group
DS Smith
IKEA UK
The Coal Authority
Timberland
Waste Management/Reduction
ISS
Canary Wharf Group
G&P Group Holdings
Keltbray Environmental
Neighbourly
Schneider Electric UK
Yeovil Hospital
Recycling and Resources
Anglian Water
bio-bean
Eurotec Environmental
James Cropper CupCycling
Procter & Gamble
Revaluetech
The Coal Authority
Water Management
Arcelik A.S.
ATC Systemwide
Cambridge Water and University of Cambridge
Greene King and Waterscan
Limak Kosovo International Airport
Siemens BAM JV
Thames Water
Wessex Water Services
