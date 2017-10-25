Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 shortlist revealed!

After a record-breaking number of entries, the judging panel has met, the decisions have been made and edie is proud to reveal the finalists for the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards.

From multi-nationals to SMEs, the public and private sector across all business activities, this year's shortlist comprises the very best initiatives, projects, products and people that are driving the bar on ethical, responsible and sustainable business ever higher.

The finalists across 17 categories are all listed below, and the winners will be announced at the black-tie dinner and ceremony on January 24th – the first night of edie Sustainability Leaders Forum.

And, to give you a taste of why they made the cut, edie has put together our ‘Meet the Finalists’ report, giving you a precis of each of the deserving finalists ahead of the big reveal in January.

--- READ THE REPORT HERE ---

Finally, don’t forget to book your table before the early booking rate expires on November 16th. Premium tables are strictly limited.

So, huge congratulations to all our finalists below, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you on the night.

Carbon Management

Costain Group

Cross River Partnership

Interface

Jacobs

London Metropolitan University

NATS

Royal Mail Group

Tesco

Virgin Atlantic Airways

Consultancy of the Year

Aecom

Barley Communications

Compliance365

Given London

Greengage

PwC

Syzygy Renewables

Utility Alliance

Verco Advisory Services

CSR, Charity and Community Initiative

Canary Wharf Group

Haven Power

National Youth Agency and O2

O2 and NSPCC

Optus

SGN and Plan Bee

Tamar Energy Community and Tesco Stores

The Co-op

Employee Engagement and Behaviour Change

Avery Dennison

Freedom Group

Hilton

Landsec and UK Green Building Council

London Metropolitan University

Pukka Herbs and Do Nation

Swansea University

Unite Students and NUS

University of London

Virgin Atlantic Airways

Energy Management

Anglian Water Services

Arup

Brau Union Osterreich

EMCOR UK

Gatwick Airport and DHL Supply Chain

Hilton

Ignite Energy and Pets at Home

Tesco

Whitbread and E.ON UK

Energy Institute Energy Manager of the Year

Ioannis Moraitopoulos, Engie

James Kokiet, Pets at Home

Maria Spyrou, Marks & Spencer

Steve Cocks, University of Wolverhampton

Sustainability Leader

Anna Tari Sanchez, Circular Economy Club

Catriona Schmolke, Jacobs

Dr Darian McBain, Thai Union Group

Dr Georgios Zampas, Herbert Smith Freehills

Dr Jacquetta Lee, University of Surrey

Iain Ferguson, The Co-op

Marcus Gover, WRAP

Seth Kursman, Resolute Forest Products

Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble

Sustainability Product Innovation

Cambridge Consultants

Colart International Holdings

Crystal Lagoons

Delphis Eco

Encore Cistern

NewGen Surgical

Propelair

Rock Solid Packaging

Wellcome and 3|10 Studio

Sustainability Innovation: Standards, Systems and Software

ADEC Innovations

British Standards Institution

Capgemini UK

HH Global

SIM Supply Chain Information Management

UL EHS Sustainability

Sustainability Reporting

Capgemini UK

EY EMEIA Financial Services

Heineken UK

Merchant Cantos and Lloyds Banking Group

Nutreco

PwC UK

Sonae

The Co-op

The Crown Estate

Virgin Media

Sustainability/CSR manager of the Year

Ama Seery, BW: The Workplace Experts

Benedict Orchard, Adnams

Claire Whitely, Hilton

Stephanie Leggett, Standard Life Aberdeen

Sustainable Building

AccorHotels

Canary Wharf Group

CLEAN UK

Greengage

House of Fraser and The Wildlife Trust BCN

UBS

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

Sustainable Supply Chains

Anglian Water

CRH & Achilles

Dixons Carphone and DHL Supply Chain

Environment Agency

TerraCycle, Procter & Gamble and SUEZ

Sustainable Business of the Year

Adnams

BASF

BaxterStorey

Brau Union Osterreich

Commercial Group

DS Smith

IKEA UK

The Coal Authority

Timberland

Waste Management/Reduction

ISS

Canary Wharf Group

G&P Group Holdings

Keltbray Environmental

Neighbourly

Schneider Electric UK

Yeovil Hospital

Recycling and Resources

Anglian Water

bio-bean

Eurotec Environmental

James Cropper CupCycling

Procter & Gamble

Revaluetech

The Coal Authority

Water Management

Arcelik A.S.

ATC Systemwide

Cambridge Water and University of Cambridge

Greene King and Waterscan

Limak Kosovo International Airport

Siemens BAM JV

Thames Water

Wessex Water Services





--- GET THE ‘MEET THE FINALISTS’ REPORT HERE ---